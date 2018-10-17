National water policy in the works, minister says

Jayakumar said that policy would cover various sectors to address all issues and weaknesses of existing mechanisms and to take appropriate action to ensure the safety and sustainability of the country’s water supply. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources is in the midst of drafting the National Water Policy to provide a holistic water planning and action plan framework.

Its minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar said that policy would cover various sectors to address all issues and weaknesses of existing mechanisms and to take appropriate action to ensure the safety and sustainability of the country’s water supply.

He noted that water safety and sustainability issues were closely related to affairs surrounding land and natural resources in each state.

“Under this ministry, all aspects of forest conservation, biodiversity, protection of catchment areas and land use directly related to water resources will be managed in an integrated manner to ensure the sustainability of water resources to meet the needs of the people, consumers, industries and the country’s development, “he said.

Jayakumar was answering a question from William Leong Jee Keen (PH-Selayang) on the ministry’s efforts to ensure the country’s water sustainability at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

In the meantime, Jayakumar assured that treated tap water was safe to drink.

“Indeed the water which flows from the tap can be drunk straight away, there’s no problem. Even I drink tap water... If there is a problem, it is a local problem and not due to the water treatment plant,” he said.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said (BN-Kuala Krau) who wished to know the measures taken by the ministry to ensure that tap water was safe to consume. — Bernama