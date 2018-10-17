Early days yet for impact of SST on prices of goods, Dewan Rakyat told

Sarawak Pakatan Harapan leader Chong Chieng Jen (centre) speaks during a press conference at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 30, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The Sales and Service Tax (SST) has yet to have a significant effect on the prices of goods because it is still in the early stage of implementation, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Chong Chieng Jen said the impact on the goods is expected to be felt after the stocks released in September get to the market.

“Nevertheless, we will continue to monitor the movement of consumer goods in the market to ensure that the prices imposed are reasonable,” he said during Question Time in the House.

Chong was replying to a question from Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (PBB-Kapit) who wanted to know why the prices of goods are still high even after the shift from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the SST.

He said enforcement through monitoring and inspection of prices at all times is done at all business premises under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 to ensure that traders do no exploit the prices of goods.

“The ministry will always be sensitive to consumer complaints on the issue of rising prices of goods following the reintroduction of the SST,” he said.

He said the ministry had introduced a complaints channel through the WhatsApp application at 019-2794317 which recorded 11,178 messages of complaint in September. — Bernama