Perak DAP: Not wrong for Pua to speak on behalf of finance minister

Perak DAP vice-chairman Abdul Aziz Bari (pic) said Pua has all the rights to speak on behalf of the minister. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Oct 17 — Newly elected Perak DAP vice-chairman Abdul Aziz Bari today said there was nothing wrong with Tony Pua speaking on behalf of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng as he is his political secretary.

The Perak state executive councillor said Pua has all the rights to speak on behalf of the minister.

“Apart from being the political secretary, he is an MP, a backbencher.

“What is crucial is he does not sign or revoke agreements as that must be done in strict accordance with the law,” Abdul Aziz said in a statement.

The Tebing Tinggi assemblyman said Pua was merely issuing political statements on behalf of the minister.

Abdul Aziz was responding to a media report on Tuesday where Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Rahman had questioned Pua’s position and capacity for constantly acting as the government’s spokesperson and confusing the people, especially when it comes to the country’s economy.