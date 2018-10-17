Last-minute goal gives Chile 1-0 win over Mexico

Chile's Nicolas Castillo (third right) celebrates with team mates after scoring the first goal against Mexico October 16, 2018. ― Reuters pic

QUERETARO (Mexico), Oct 17 ― Nicolas Castillo followed up his own stinging drive to score in the 89th minute and hand Chile a 1-0 win over Mexico in a thrilling friendly in Queretaro yesterday.

Both sides had come close to scoring before that in an end-to-end game but just as it looked like it would finish 0-0 substitute Castillo hammered in a shot from just outside box then muscled his way past the Mexican defence to prod home when goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez spilled the ball.

Chile also had a goal chalked off for offside 15 minutes from time, while at the other end Jurgen Damm missed Mexico's best chance when he shot wide after running on to a defence-splitting pass from Erick Gutierrez.

Chile host Costa Rica and Honduras next month, while Mexico will go to Argentina to take on the home side twice in four days. ― Reuters