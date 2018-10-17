‘We don’t want to be like BN,’ Guan Eng says of DAP's stand over honorary titles

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng arrives at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 17, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — DAP leaders must distinguish themselves from those in the former ruling Barisan Nasional (BN), Lim Guan Eng said today.

The DAP secretary-general and finance minister reiterated a reminder to party colleagues to prioritise public service instead of state or federal awards that confer honorary titles like “Datuk”.

“We should not be seen as how BN was then, where many had chased to become a ‘Datuk’.

“This culture in the party has to be maintained, where our value is based on our service to the people. Don’t be like the leaders in MCA and others,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here.

