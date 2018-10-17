TMJ plans to conduct study on reducing prices of goods in markets

Tengku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim arrives for a meeting with local football supporters in Kuala Lumpur February 22, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May

JOHOR BARU, Oct 17 — The Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim visited the Larkin Public Market here, today to obtain a clearer picture of the prices of fresh goods which were said to be going up.

According to his jottings in the Facebook HRH Crown Prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail said he wanted to conduct a study on how to help the people by reducing the prices of goods in markets.

‘‘I have visited the Larkin Public Market in Johor to get a clearer picture of the prices of fresh goods which are increasing because I want to understand better what the people are going through at this time.

‘‘I want to conduct a study on how to help the people by reducing the prices of goods in the markets such as eggs, fish, chicken, meat and others,’’ he said via his jottings which were accompanied by several pictures of his visit to the market. — Bernama