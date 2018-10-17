Umno man: Zahid asked to present himself at MACC HQ tomorrow

Last week, the MACC summoned Ahmad Zahid for three straight days of marathon questioning over alleged funds misappropriation at a charity run by his family. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Oct 17 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been asked to present himself to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters tomorrow afternoon, Datuk Lokman Noor Adam said today.

The Umno supreme council member revealed that the former deputy prime minister received the notice at 1.45pm today.

“He is to present himself at 3pm tomorrow and expected to be charged the following day on Friday,” he said in a statement today.

The head of the Pemantau Malaysia Baru group also urged supporters to attend two “peaceful assemblies” as a show of solidarity with Ahmad Zahid, with one at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur and another at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

“Together we will defend our president who has become a target for the cruel regime of the Mahathir administration.

“Do not abandon our president; sacrifice a day to defend Umno’s dignity that is being robbed by those in power,” he said.

Last week, the MACC summoned Ahmad Zahid for three straight days of marathon questioning over alleged funds misappropriation at a charity run by his family.

Anti-graft authorities reportedly grilled Ahmad Zahid over seven cases, including the case in which he allegedly used funds belonging to Yayasan Akal Budi to settle credit card payments for himself and his wife between 2014 and 2015.

In total, the MACC has called up Ahmad Zahid five times for questioning since the May 9 general election.