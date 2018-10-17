Gazette Pasir Panjang as a state park before damage is done, says environmental group

On Thursday, Malay Mail had reported that Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu has stepped in to stop the angling competition after non-governmental organisations raised a stink over the event. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 17 — Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) field officer Meor Razak Meor Abdul Rahman today suggested that Pasir Panjang in Segari Manjung is gazetted as a state park intermediately.

He was commenting on an incident last weekend where an angling competition was held at the environmentally sensitive area there despite objections from the Perak Mentri Besar.

“Once it is gazetted as a state park, the area will be managed systematically. If it is not gazetted, such events would surely happen again,” he said.

Meor Razak said he was shocked that the organiser went ahead with the event despite objections from the state government.

“How can an event proceed when the organiser only had a support letter from the special adviser of the Perak Mentri Besar,” he said.

On Thursday, Malay Mail had reported that Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu has stepped in to stop the angling competition after non-governmental organisations raised a stink over the event.

Ahmad Faizal said when special adviser to the Perak mentri besar Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin was approached by the organiser to support the event, Zainol was not aware that the venue is an environmentally sensitive area.

Meor Razak questioned the insistence by the organiser to have the event at Pasir Panjang when the Manjung Municipal Council had proposed Teluh Sak as a replacement site nearby.

“The state government must haul up the organiser up to show that they mean business,” he said, adding that the area was a known turtle landing site.

“We objected to the event as we were worried that turtles may get hooked by the fishhook. We were also worried over rubbish that would be left behind by the participants particularly plastic bags.

“Turtles are known to eat plastic bags,” he said.

He said when he visited the competition site on Sunday, the organiser did not prepare dustbins for participants to dispose their rubbish.

Malay Mail had in July reported that the Perak state government plans to open a fifth state park at Segari Melintang.

Tentatively named Segari Melintang State Park, the park, which received the approval of Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, is set to cover Pantai Pasir Pandak-Pantai Tanjung Batu, Segari Melintang Forest Reserve and Tanjung Hantu Forest Reserve.

When contacted, state Tourism Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing said action will be taken against the organiser of the angling competition.

“It is being handled by the Perak Mentri Besar office,” he said in a Whatsapp message to Malay Mail.