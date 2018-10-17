Comedian Rahim going for surgery again

Rahim Mat Ali with his wife/manager Kolin Abdullah. — Picture via Instagram @kolin_abdullah

PETALING JAYA, Oct 17 — Radio presenter and comedian Rahim Mat Ali is set to go under the knife again.

Rahim, who had been treated for chronic sleep apnea two years ago, told Malay Mail that doctors at iHEAL Medical Centre had advised him to have a surgery for his acid reflux problem he has been suffering for the past few weeks.

“Lately, I would always throw up after having my meals.

“And although I have bought a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine for my sleep apnea problem, I still have breathing difficulties,” he said.

Rahim told some of his friends about the problem and he was approached by a specialist from Iraq.

The doctor said he had treated singer Aishah, who also had the same problem, in March.

“I went to see him and had a scan and he confirmed I had an acid reflux problem.

“However he said he could only decide what to do after he cut me open.

“I will be admitted today and due to have the surgery tomorrow morning,” he said.

Although not directly connected with his sleep apnea problem, the doctor assured Rahim that the problem would either be under control or removed completely after surgery.

Rahim Mat Ali (centre) with Joey Daud (left) and Shukri Sahar in action during Maharaja Lawak Mega. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

Rahim is one third of the comedy group Joras set to compete at Maharaja Lawak Mega 2018 on November2.

In previous years, Joras comprised Rahim, Joey Daud and Shukri Sahar.

But due to work commitments, Shukri had to pull out and will be replaced by Ropie.

“We have been together before in other shows and I don't think there would be any problem on stage with Ropie.

“He is no stranger to the competition and is a good comedian too,” he added.