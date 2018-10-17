Najib says Singapore prefers Causeway, Malaysia may face challenge for ‘crooked bridge’

Datuk Seri Najib Razak said Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed a preference to retain the Johor-Singapore Causeway as the bridge was still good for another 30 years. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government may have a tough time convincing Singapore to agree to its “crooked bridge” idea to connect the two countries, Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

“When I was PM, I met with the Singaporean PM and he said he wants to retain the existing Causeway for another 30 years because he said it can still be used.

“The question now is whether the ‘crooked bridge’ would be beneficial to the people or not and the biggest challenge would be on how to connect it with Singapore,” Najib told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian mooted reviving the “crooked bridge” project first proposed by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the latter’s first stint as prime minister and later rejected by his successor Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

