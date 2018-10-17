Ka Siong: MCA must recruit young, educated, professionals for revival

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks during the launch of his manifesto at Wisma MCA in Kuala Lumpur October 17, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — MCA presidential candidate Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the best way to revive the party is by recruiting young educated members and white collar professionals.

In his party election manifesto, he pledged for MCA Youth to establish a Young Adults Bureau that would bring the party closer to the younger generation.

“We recognise the ideas and energy of young talents in secondary schools and higher learning institutions, hence the establishment of this bureau for them to gain a better understanding of MCA’s policies,” Wee said during his manifesto’s launch.

Similarly, Wanita MCA would form a Family Bureau with the dual focus of strengthening the family unit as well as engage with the white-collar workforce.

“This will bridge the gap between MCA and young families, and hopefully lead them to recognise the party’s values,” he said.

Recruiting young and educated members is one of several strategies Wee proposed to rejuvenate MCA, with another focusing on streamlining communication between the central leadership and the grassroots.

“This requires the party president’s office to be enhanced, specifying the job scopes of its staff, and establishing a ‘President’s Hotline’ to ensure effective communication between the leadership and grassroots.

“It is important the view of the grassroots are heard by the president while the central leaders’ messages are conveyed to the members,” he said.

Wee stressed it is also necessary to rebuild MCA’s foundation by redistributing the influence of its grassroots if efforts to revive the party are to be successful.

“Re-registering valid party members into divisions according to their voting constituencies will determine the actual distribution of party membership.

“In so doing not only do we affirm the member is genuinely from the area registered but also inactive or phantom members are removed from the list. MCA can also more accurately assess its strength in the municipalities, the state and the parliamentary constituencies,” he said.