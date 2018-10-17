Now not right time for ‘crooked bridge’, Azmin says

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali says the current economic situation is not conducive to revive the ‘crooked bridge’ to Singapore. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 ― Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today downplayed the Johor mentri besar's suggestion to revive the “crooked bridge” to Singapore, saying the current economic situation is not conducive for it.

The economic affairs minister also said that Datuk Osman Sapian's suggestion was merely the latter’s personal remark.

“I don't think it's the right time for the project,” he told reporters at the 11th Malaysia Plan Mid-term Review briefing at Parliament.

Azmin said major infrastructure projects such as the “crooked bridge” is not a priority for the Pakatan Harapan government.

Osman was reported saying yesterday that the state government is keen to revive the project.

The “crooked bridge” was first proposed by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during his first stint as prime minister, but was later rejected by Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi after the latter came to power.