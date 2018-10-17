Crooked bridge? Johor royal suggests better hospitals instead

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim says the government should look into improving healthcare in the country, especially the stalled public hospital project in Pasir Gudang. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BARU, Oct 17 — The government should look into improving healthcare in the country, especially the stalled public hospital project in Pasir Gudang, said Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim today.

“In my opinion, it’s better to go ahead with the hospital in Pasir Gudang that the government tunda (postponed) and increase healthcare budget for the state.

“All hospitals in JB, including districts, needed more beds and medical equipment. Just my humble opinion,” tweeted the 34-year-old, popularly known as TMJ (the Malay initials for Tunku Mahkota Johor).

The RM500 million public hospital project was approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan, but hit controversy due to its cost. It is now among several projects the government is reviewing to reduce the nation’s debt.

Tunku Ismail was responding to a tweet seeking his views on the proposed revival of the “crooked bridge” project linking Johor Baru and Singapore.

Yesterday, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian was reported as saying the state government is keen to revive the project.

The “crooked bridge” project was first proposed by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during his first stint as prime minister but was later rejected by Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi after the latter came to power.