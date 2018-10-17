Raja of Perlis chairs Meeting of Conference of Rulers

All the Malay Rulers, except the sultans of Pahang, Johor, Kedah and Kelantan, attended the meeting at the Istana Negara. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, chaired the 250th meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara today.

All the Malay Rulers, except the sultans of Pahang, Johor, Kedah and Kelantan, attended the meeting.

Pahang was represented by the Regent, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah; Johor, by the Tunku Temenggong, Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim; Kedah, by the Raja Muda, Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin; and Kelantan, by the Regent, Tengku Dr Muhammad Fa-iz Petra.

The Yang Dipertuas Negeri of Penang, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak also attended the one-day meeting, which began at 10.30am.

The Malay Rulers and their representatives were accompanied by the respective mentris besar and the Yang Dipertuas Negeri, by the respective chief ministers. — Bernama