PKR money politics: Anwar says all info in hand, probe underway

Published 35 minutes ago on 17 October 2018

By Ida Nadirah Ibrahim

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 17, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — PKR’s election steering committee (JPP) and its disciplinary board are looking into allegations of money politics within the party now, its incoming president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

“We have gathered all the information to the JPP and disciplinary board. They will investigate it,” the Port Dickson MP told reporters at the Parliament lobby here.

PKR, seen as the lynchpin of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ruling coalition, was rocked by scandal after outgoing vice-president Rafizi Ramli claimed money was being offered to fish for votes in its internal leadership elections.

