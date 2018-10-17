Following protest, minister pledges wage floor review

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran (centre) shakes hand with MTUC president Datuk Abdul Halim Masnor (left) and PSM member S. Arutchelvan outside the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur October 17, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Human Resource Minister M Kulasegaran pledged today to raise workers’ demand for a review of the RM1,050 minimum wage with the Cabinet.

During a discussion with umbrella group Bantah 1050 that protested the RM50 increase to the minimum wage in peninsular Malaysia, the Ipoh Barat MP expressed sympathy with their plight.

“I understand your predicament. I agree that under the Cabinet there will be a review,” he said.

“Please stay here and don’t run,” Kulasegaran said in jest before heading off to the Dewan Rakyat and pledging to return in 20 minutes.

MORE TO COME