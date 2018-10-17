Transport minister: No plan to scrap feeder buses, Grab just to complement

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks to the media at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 17, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The federal government does not plan to replace feeder buses with ride-hailing car services like Grab, Anthony Loke said today.

The transport minister clarified that the use of Grab cars was just a suggestion from Tony Pua, who is political secretary to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, as an additional service.

“This is just a proposal that came from Tony to complement [the service]. As far as the ministry is concerned, we have no plan to scrap feeder bus services.

“We want to integrate it with other bus services and we hope we can roll out the multi-bus [service] soon,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here.

