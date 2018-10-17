Bursa continues firmer at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.35 points to 1,741.19 from 1,736.84 yesterday. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trade higher at mid-morning today on bullish sentiment following a strong performance on Wall Street, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.35 points to 1,741.19 from 1,736.84 yesterday.

The index opened 4.69 points stronger at 1,741.53.

A dealer said Wall Street’s S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.2 per cent each to 2,809 and 25,798 respectively, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 2.9 per cent.

“Wall Street rebounded from last week’s steep losses with its indices, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average, registering the biggest one-day gains since late March,” he added.

Among heavyweights, Maybank perked six sen to RM9.61, Petronas Chemicals increased three sen to RM9.43 and CIMB added one sen to RM6.04.

TNB lost two sen to RM14.60, while Public Bank was flat at RM24.98.

For actives, Barakah Petroleum lost two sen to 10.5,while Borneo Oil was flat at 5.5 sen.

Nova MSC and XOX added half-a-sen to 16.5 sen and six sen respectively and Hibiscus Petroleum gained three sen to RM1.28.

The FBM Emas Index expanded 39.7 points to 12,048.65, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 36.48 points to 12,060.45 and the FBMT 100 Index bagged 33.88 points to 11,875.84.

The FBM Ace Index went up 21.49 points to 5,013.88 and the FBM 70 improved 56.06 points to 13,918.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index bagged 23.24 points to 7,424.2, the Financial Services Index gained 3.42 points to 17,592.86 and the Industrial Products and Services Index increased slightly by 0.72 of-a-point to 172.93.

Gainers led losers 421 to 209, with 268 counters unchanged, 1,000 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Volume stood at 748.45 million units valued at RM597.31 million. — Bernama