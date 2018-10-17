Kim Kardashian gets flashy for birthday beauty collection

A screengrab from the KKW Beauty Instagram account. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 17 — Kim Kardashian celebrates her 38th birthday this year, and the star is inviting everyone along to the party with a brand new makeup collection.

The reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur has unveiled “Flashing Lights”, a new cosmetics series from her KKW Beauty brand.

Featuring seven “Pressed Powder Pigments” and seven “Loose Powder Pigments”, the collection comes in dazzling jewel tones such as pink, silver, gold, turquoise, violet, rose and royal blue, offering a pearlised finish. Each pressed powder comes individually packaged in its own perspex compact, packaged in a mirrored silver box, while the loose powders — which can be used wet or dry and mixed with lip gloss or worn as eyeliner — come in oblong perspex tubes.

The collection, which launches on Friday, is the latest of several high-profile launches from the brand, following on from September’s “Cherry Blossom” line, which was inspired by Kardashian’s daughter Chicago’s baby shower, and July’s “Classic Collection”, which focused on sultry neutral shades in matte and metallic finishes.

Since being founded last year, Kardashian’s “KKW Beauty” and “KKW Fragrance” brands have seen incredible success, netting the star US$350 million (RM1.45 billion) and recently placing her at number 54 on Forbes’ “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” list. — AFP-Relaxnews