The 1975 share video for ‘Love It If We Made It’ and announce tour dates

The 1975’s ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ is due for release in November. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 17 — English band the 1975 make a string of references to US current events in their video for Love It If We Made It, while revealing they have a North American tour kicking off in March.

Brett Kavanaugh, Lil Peep, Kanye West, Trump, Harvey Weinstein and more get their moment in the clip, which makes mention of movements including #MeToo and Black Lives Matter.

The band’s latest album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, is due for release on November 30. Other previously released tracks for the album include Sincerity is Scary and Give Yourself a Try, the latter of which got a dance-filled video upon its release in June.

The just-announced North American tour in support of the album kicks off March 20 in Guadalajara, then picks back up April 15 in Phoenix, Arizona, making its way to cities across the US and Canada before wrapping up in Toronto on June 3. Find details at the1975.com/northamerica. — AFP-Relaxnews