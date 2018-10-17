Paul Gross joins Netflix’s ‘Armistead Maupin’ reboot

Actress Laura Linney presents an award at the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 21, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 17 — Paul Gross will reprise his role as Brian Hawkins from the 1993 miniseries for Armistead Maupin’s Tales Of The City, based on the much-loved series of books about 1970s San Francisco.

Maupin’s novels were previously adapted into a 1993 TV miniseries, with Laura Linney as Mary Ann Singleton and Olympia Dukakis as Anna Madrigal, her quirky, marijuana-growing landlady.

Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City will be set in the present day, and will centre on Mary Ann (Linney, reprising her role from the original miniseries) as she returns home to San Francisco after twenty years, and is reunited with her daughter Shawna (played by Ellen Page) and ex-husband Brian. The multigenerational saga will also follow the stories of several LGBTQ characters.

Gross (Alias Grace) will return as Brian Hawkins, Mary Ann’s ex-husband.

Barbara Garrick and Dukakis will also return for the remake, playing DeDe Halycon Day and Anna Madrigal respectively.

Other series regulars for the reboot include Murray Bartlett as Mary Ann’s best friend Michael “Mouse” Tolliver, Charlie Barnett as Mouse’s boyfriend Ben Marshall, Josiah Victoria Garcia as transgender man Jake Rodriguez, and May Hong as Jake’s girlfriend, Margot Park.

Daniela Vega will play a young Anna Madrigal

Lauren Morelli will act as showrunner, while Alan Poul will direct and executive produce. A host of LGBTQ writers and directors are involved in the project, including Andy Parker, Patricia Resnick, Marcus Gardley, Jen Silverman, Hansol Jung, Thomas Page McBee, Silas Howard, Sydney Freeland, Stacie Passon and Kyle Alvarez.

The series will premiere on Netflix in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews