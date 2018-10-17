Puma teases Lagerfeld collaboration ahead of launch this week

The Karl Lagerfeld X Puma collaboration. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 17 — Karl Lagerfeld and Puma are getting ready to unveil their fashion collaboration this week.

The luxury fashion designer and the German sportswear giant have been hard at work on a capsule apparel collection for men and women that is slated to go on sale globally on Friday. Anticipation for the collection has been mounting since the project was announced in September, and Puma has taken to teasing fans with online glimpses of what’s in store ahead of the big reveal.

Dubbed “Karl Lagerfeld X Puma”, the 13-piece collection marks the culmination of Puma’s “Suede 50” programme, which has celebrated the 50th anniversary of its signature “Suede Classic” sneaker throughout 2018. The collaboration features two unisex versions of the shoe, inspired by Lagerfeld’s signature look of a tuxedo jacket, high white collar and tie; the sneakers even come with a playful “Karl” graphic, or a removable sunglasses detail.

The rest of the line offers a tuxedo-inspired T7 track jacket and matching pants for women, as well as a T7 jumpsuit, a track top and a cropped t-shirt. For men, Lagerfeld has come up with a slim-fit hoodie and matching sweatpants, as well as a logo t-shirt. Accessories include a backpack, shoulder bag and a baseball cap.

Karl Lagerfeld X Puma will go on pre-sale at karl.com and puma.com tomorrow, before launching worldwide a day later. — AFP-Relaxnews