Lana Del Rey shares snippet of new music

Lana Del Rey arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards in New York January 28, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 17 — Lana Del Rey is busy teasing her upcoming album, and she’s just given another hint of what’s to come after sharing a new snippet of music on Instagram.

In the newly shared selfie video, the singer sings along to a track of her own music as it plays in the background.

“There’s things I want to say to you but I’ll just let you live,” the lyrics go. “But if you hold me without hurting me, you’ll be the first that ever did.

The new snippet follows soon after Del Rey shared another taste of music via social media, posting the start of a song called Cinnamon. While the new clip sounds like it may be a continuation of the same track, that’s not been confirmed.

Del Rey is busy preparing her new album Norman F**king Rockwell and she’s so far unveiled two official tracks, Mariners Apartment Complex and Venice Bitch. The singer is working with producer Jack Antonoff on the new album, which will serve as the follow-up to 2017’s Lust for Life. — AFP-Relaxnews