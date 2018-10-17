Malay Mail

Lerager opens Denmark account in friendly win over Austria

Published 30 minutes ago on 17 October 2018

Denmark's Kasper Dolberg (left) and Austria's Alessandro Schoepf (second left) vie for the ball during the friendly football match between Denmark and Austria in Herning October 16, 2018. ― AFP pic
COPENHAGEN, Oct 17 ― Denmark midfielder Lukas Lerager scored his first international goal and Martin Braithwaite added a late second late to wrap up a 2-0 win over Austria in a friendly in Midtjylland yesterday.

With playmaker Christian Eriksen still injured, Lerager slotted in on the right side of a three-man midfield for his first start in his sixth international and scored just before the half-hour, combining with Pione Sisto before firing home.

The hosts created a slew of chances but were forced onto the back foot in the second half as Austria had several opportunities of their own from set pieces but could not find a way past Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Instead, it was home forward Martin Braithwaite whose superb dribble and shot in stoppage time secured the victory. ― Reuters

