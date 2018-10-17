DC’s ‘The Flash’ film moved back to 2021

US actor Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash, at the world premiere of ‘Justice League’ in Hollywood November 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 17 — A superhero movie based on DC Comics character The Flash will take a little longer to get here than previously thought, after Warner Bros pushed back production from an earlier 2020 date.

Though a solo movie for The Flash is still in the pipeline, a desire to spend more time on getting its script and storyline in order has resulted in a calendar-year delay, per Variety.

The movie is based on Flashpoint, a five-issue comic book series from 2011, and one in which many superhero roles have been altered or reversed: there has been a deviation in the timeline and Barry Allen, The Flash, is the only one who knows.

Several other heroes already seen in the DC Extended Universe movies were involved in that comic book story, including Wonder Woman and Aquaman (now bitter enemies), Batman (now the crime-fighting persona of Bruce Wayne’s father, Thomas), and Cyborg (now the world’s biggest superhero, replacing Superman).

The Cyborg character, played by Ray Fisher, was, like Ben Affleck’s Batman, Ezra Miller’s The Flash, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, introduced in 2016’s Batman v Superman and heavily involved with 2017’s Justice League.

Alongside Miller, both Fisher and Gadot are attached to The Flash.

As Miller’s other big franchise commitment, the ongoing Fantastic Beasts, is already scheduled to begin filming a third movie in mid-2019, the desire to continue working on The Flash script necessitated bumping its release all the way into 2021, Variety reports.

Yet moving The Flash into 2021 could allow for more emphasis on a planned Cyborg solo story set for 2020, as well as the 2020 releases of superheroine trio outing Birds of Prey and sci-fi galactic cop comedy Green Lantern Corps.

Competing superhero series, Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, has three untitled films of its own due for release in 2020, one of which is expected to be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Currently installed to direct The Flash are John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, both of 2015’s Vacation remake and the 2018 action comedy Game Night. — AFP-Relaxnews