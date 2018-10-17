Goldman Sachs will slow consumer loan growth if market falters

A Goldman Sachs sign is displayed inside the company’s post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York April 18, 2017. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 17 — Goldman Sachs will limit loan growth in one of its new business areas if it sees a marked deterioration in credit quality, potentially jeopardising new Chief Executive David Solomon's task of boosting revenue by US$5 billion (RM20.77 billion) by 2020.

Stock trading and equity underwriting helped Goldman top profit estimates in the third quarter which was the first for Solomon who aims to reduce the bank's reliance on trading revenues after they were crimped by tougher regulations in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

A key part of the plan has been to deliver US$1 billion in extra revenue from its new consumer banking business, Marcus, by 2020. Some analysts question how Marcus will be able to compete with rivals, such as Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co which have full retail banks, without sacrificing credit quality.

Goldman's incoming chief financial officer Stephen Scherr, who will take up the position in November, said the bank would slow Marcus's expansion if credit conditions deteriorate and borrowers show signs of defaulting in loans.

"If, in fact, the market and the environment is not hospitable to us, we will watch it carefully, but not grow against the gale," he told analysts on a call yesterday. "We don't see that wind yet so we'll continue to grow."

Rising wages and tax cuts have fueled a US consumer spending splurge, and Scherr, currently head of Goldman's consumer and commercial lending operation, acknowledged there are concerns the credit cycle is nearing a peak, although there was no "material evidence" conditions would take a turn for the worse.

Marcus, launched in 2016, had handed out US$4 billion in loans as of June 30, a number dwarfed by JP Morgan's US$400 billion consumer loan book.

Goldman Sachs said net earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to US$2.45 billion, or US$6.28 per share, in the third quarter ended September 30, up from US$2.04 billion, or US$5.02 per share in the year-earlier period. Analysts on average were looking for US$5.38 per share, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Net revenue rose 3.8 per cent to US$8.65 billion.

Equities trading revenue drove part of the beat, rising 8 per cent to US$1.79 billion. However, bond trading revenue fell 10 per cent to US$1.31 billion.

Scherr will take over from current chief financial officer Marty Chavez as CFO on November 5 when Chavez becomes co-head of Goldman's trading business.

Shares of Goldman closed up 3.0 per cent. — Reuters