Singapore dentist fined S$15,000 for offering S$50 bribe

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 — A dentist attempted to bribe a dental assistant by offering her S$50 (RM151.05) for every patient she referred from the clinic she worked at to his own clinic.

Yesterday, Nurul Aizat Zainudin, 32, was fined S$15,000 for corruption.

Aizat was the director, chief executive officer and dentist at Family Dental Centre (FDC).

On May 28 last year, he contacted Syakirah Atiqah Samsul Bahar, a dental assistant employed by T32, and offered her S$50 for every patient referred from T32 to FDC.

The bribe was rejected by Syakirah and the matter was reported to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

In a statement yesterday, the CPIB said that the Singapore Dental Council will be looking into the matter, in relation to Aizat’s professional misconduct.

His employment has since been terminated by FDC.

In its statement, the CPIB commended Ms Syakirah for “her act of integrity and honesty”.

It added that Singapore adopts a zero balance approach towards corruption, and the bureau takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts. — TODAY