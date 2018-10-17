Zenith draws on iconic model for collab with Mr Porter and Bamford

This limited-edition watch is the fruit of a collaboration between Mr Porter, Zenith and Bamford Watch Department. — Picture courtesy of Zenith

LE LOCLE, Oct 17 — The Zenith Manufacture has teamed up with the online luxury menswear retailer, Mr Porter, and the watch customisation specialist, Bamford, on a limited-edition model based on its “Zenith Heritage 146” model. The watch is a 25-piece limited edition available exclusively online at www.mrporter.com.

Developed and produced in-house at the Zenith Manufacture, this three-way collaboration, based on the “Zenith Heritage 146” wristwatch, has an azure blue dial and a 38mm stainless steel case. It features a navy blue Alcantara strap with white stitching, complementing the white markings on the dial.

This limited-edition watch also takes cues from several of Zenith's historical design codes. Such features include a tachymeter inspired by the “El Primero” watch, stylistic nods to a vintage chronograph and a red seconds hand. The watch has an open caseback engraved and individually numbered one to 25.

The watch will be available from November 15 as a 25-piece limited edition on the Mr Porter website. Price: €7,100 (RM33,652). — AFP-Relaxnews