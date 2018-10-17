Evacuations ordered amid deadly flooding in central Texas

The flooding in Kingsland, Texas, is seen in this still image taken from a social media video obtained October 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

AUSTIN, Oct 17 — Communities along a rain-swollen river in central Texas were ordered evacuated yesterday due to deadly flooding, as officials warned of more rains near the US state’s capital Austin.

Police reported one fatality related to the flooding in Burnet County northwest of Austin, according to the local CBS television station.

Widespread flooding was reported as water levels of the Llano River rose, also northwest of the state capital. Those living within a quarter mile of the river were ordered to evacuate.

Strong currents reaching the roofs of riverside structures washed away a bridge.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch through yesterday evening.

“The region remains saturated from recent heavy rainfall. Additional moderate to heavy rainfall will result in more rapid runoff leading to flash flooding,” the NWS said.

Officials closed multiple area waterways to boats, and floodgates at some dams were opened. More than 200 low water crossings in and around Austin were closed.

As much as 33cm of rain had fallen in some areas over a 48 hour period, and several more inches of rain was forecast. — AFP