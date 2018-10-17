Chanel N°5 slips into red for the holiday season

Chanel N°5 in a red bottle for the first time in the fragrance's history. — Picture courtesy of Chanel

PARIS, Oct 17 — Now an icon of the fragrance world, the geometric bottle of Chanel's legendary N°5 perfume lands in red for the first time this holiday, slipping into a color used widely in the French fashion house's garments, accessories jewelry and make-up.

Red — once described by Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel as the “colour of life, the colour of blood” — is also synonymous with passion, femininity and audacity. Indeed, this fiery shade seems a logical fit for Chanel's most legendary of fragrances — N°5 — which lands in red-hot packaging just in time for the Holiday season.

Created by Mademoiselle Chanel almost 100 years ago — in 1921, to be precise — the rectangular Chanel N°5 bottle with its faceted stopper has spanned the ages with only minor modifications made to its iconic silhouette over the years. In 2018, the bottle lands in a new shade, going red for no less than three limited editions.

The French fashion house has given its “N°5 L'Eau” Eau de Toilette and “N°5” Eau de Parfum a festive makeover with red-tinted glass bottles. These are joined by an exceptional 900ml-format red Baccarat crystal version of the legendary bottle for the brand's “N°5 Grand Extrait” — a limited edition with 55 numbered pieces available worldwide.

The 100ml N°5 Red Edition Eau de Toilette and Eau de Parfum (US$160 or RM665), and the 900ml Baccarat crystal N°5 Limited Edition Grand Extrait (US$30,000) are exclusive to www.chanel.com from this week, before landing in stores from November 2. — AFP-Relaxnews