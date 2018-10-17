'Battlefield V' trailer leans on single player aspect

The Single Player Trailer for ‘Battlefield V’ expands on a War Stories mode glimpsed mid-2018. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 17 ― As the Call of Duty franchise shifts its emphasis onto multiplayer, the latest trailer for Battlefield V looks at some of the single-player tales spread throughout its War Stories mode.

With November's Battlefield V, the Battlefield franchise is focusing on some of the less well-known environments of World War 2.

Its War Stories mode is inspired by historical events and players can expect to take part in these frequently overlooked but nevertheless significant aspects of the World War 2 conflict.

The trailer itself is released hot on the heels of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the franchise's traditional rival and one that, recognising the otherwise overwhelming popularity of the Battle Royale genre, has decided to beat its new crop of competitors by joining them.

Thus Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is multiplayer-oriented, forsaking the carefully choreographed solo campaign spectacle that helped establish it as an annual blockbuster, and instead presenting a Battle Royale mode called Blackout that combines elements from previous franchise entries, as well as evolutions on other legacy multiplayer modes.

Battlefield V, too, has its own response to the Battle Royale phenomenon, spearheaded first by PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds” and then by Fortnite, though Firestorm will be added to BF5 at some point post-launch.

Hence its use of single-player to differentiate itself from Black Ops 4.

By the time Battlefield V launches on November 20, it will be dealing with two weeks' worth of retail momentum built up by Red Dead Redemption 2,” a highly anticipated wild west epic that contains both solo and multiplayer modes, so expect to see the Battlefield franchise to focus on some of its more unique aspects as we move closer to launch. ― AFP-Relaxnews