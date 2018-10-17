Trump says 100pc sure to seek reelection in 2020

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs the White House for travel to Iowa in Washington, October 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 — Not that there was much doubt, but President Donald Trump said yesterday he is sure to seek a second term in 2020.

“Yes, 100 per cent,” Trump told Fox Business television in an interview due to air later in the day.

Trump upended politics as usual in the United States with his shock 2016 victory over Democratic favorite Hillary Clinton.

Even before upsetting predictions of an easy Clinton win, Trump defeated a string of traditional Republican candidates to secure his party’s nomination. Since then, he has deeply polarized the nation with his combative style.

A first test of the political temperature will take place next month in the congressional midterm elections where Democrats hope to wrest control of at least the lower house of Congress from the Republicans.

A long line of Democrats have also begun to explore running against Trump in 2020 and yesterday the president said he thought that former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, a media mogul, would join the list.

But, as with other potential rivals, Trump dismissed a Bloomberg challenge.

“I think he’d be easy,” he said. — AFP