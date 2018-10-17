'Fortnite' adds in-game tournaments (VIDEO)

In-Game Tournaments arrive just as the annual video game release schedule reaches a new level of intensity. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 17 ― Free-to-play multiplayer champ Fortnite is providing a new way for its community to play, with the introduction of rolling, limited-time tournaments.

Fortnite tournaments are intended for experts and enthusiasts alike, providing the “opportunity for every player to compete directly alongside the pros,” according to its developer and publisher Epic Games.

Tournaments last several hours each, and players earn points “by either achieving high placements or eliminating multiple opponents,” per an update posted to the game's eSports news blog.

Because mobile, console and computer-based players take part in the same tournaments, players have to opt-in to crossplay in order to get involved.

Having observed some of the game's most competitive players across all formats, Epic expressed confidence that “controller players can be successful while competing against some of the best PC players in the world,” while mixed platform tournaments lead to “increas[ed] prize pools and player exposure from our competitions.”

Tournament instances are separated into five global regions: North America, Europe, Brasil, Asia, and Oceania.

The first round of solo tournaments are to run October 16-21 as an Alpha test, with a Beta test for Duo teams running October 23-25.

A batch of regular Friday tournaments, dubbed Friday Night Fortnite, go from October 19 to November 30, with a Salty Springs solo cup scheduled October 27-31, and a Tomato Temple duos cup set for October 28-November 1.

In launching this week, Epic ensures that Fortnite tournaments go live just days after the Call of Duty franchise debuted its latest release, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which for the first time features a variation on the last-person-standing mode that is Fortnite's foundation. ― AFP-Relaxnews