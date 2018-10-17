MACC confirms Najib to face more charges relating to 1MDB

Najib had been called in several times to have his statements recorded to complete the MACC investigation, including yesterday when he was questioned for over six hours at the MACC in Putrajaya. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is expected to face more charges related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) soon.

A source from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) when contacted confirmed the matter but declined to elaborate further.

Najib had been called in several times to have his statements recorded to complete the MACC investigation, including yesterday when he was questioned for over six hours at the MACC in Putrajaya.

On October 3, Najib gave evidence for almost three hours at the Anti-Money Laundering Unit at Menara KPJ in Jalan Tun Razak.

It was reported that the Commercial Crime Investigation Department at Bukit Aman would call up Najib and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, again to obtain additional information from them over the investigation.

Najib has been charged in court on 32 counts.

On July 4, he pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur High Court to three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and one charge of abuse of power involving RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Subsequently on August 8, the former prime minister was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court with three counts of receiving RM42 million from unlawful activities linked to SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, into two of his accounts, four years ago.

On September 20, Najib was once again charged with 21 counts under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act (AMLATFA) 2001 and four charges under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act. — Bernama