Selangor cops nab 313 in drug crackdown

Police said the operation involved the seizure of heroin, syabu, marijuana, ketum water and ketum leaves. — Reuters pic

PORT KELANG, Oct 17 — Selangor police have arrested 313 individuals suspected of being involved in various drug-related cases, in a special operation dubbed ‘Ops Mega Sarang’ across the state, yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the nine-hour simultaneous operation which started at 4am was carried out in collaboration with the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) in Port Klang, Shah Alam and Kajang.

“Among those detained were two local women and 11 foreigners aged between 20 and 50 who are to be investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he told reporters after completing the operation at a location here.

He said the operation involved the seizure of 109.69 grams of heroin, syabu (171.77 grams), marijuana (16.62 grams), ketum water (28,731 millilitres) and ketum leaves (13,005 grams).

Two cars and three motorcycles were also seized in the operation. — Bernama