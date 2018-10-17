Cops say Macau scams on the rise, losses hit RM98.3m

Datuk Ahmad Noordin Ismail said the number of Macau scams has increased compared to the corresponding period last year which recorded 862 cases with losses of RM 25.8 million. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR Oct 17 — A total of 1,627 Macau scam cases involving losses of RM98.3 million was recorded by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in the first nine months of this year.

Commercial Crime Investigation Department deputy director (Cyber & Multimedia Crime Investigation) SAC Datuk Ahmad Noordin Ismail said the number has increased compared to the corresponding period last year which recorded 862 cases with losses of RM 25.8 million.

“From the statistics it shows that the people are still not being cautious (of the Macau scam crime).

“The fact is they are gullible and easily deceived by calls from anyone especially the police (PDRM) or any other agencies,” he said when interviewed in a special talk show over local television yesterday night.

Meanwhile Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Network Security and Enforcement chief officer Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin said in addition to phone calls, the Macau scam syndicate also operated through smartphone applications such as WeChat offering a variety of lucrative deals through online shopping.

“Consumers must always be wary and check before clicking. They should also be aware of police standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that they are not easily deceived,” he said. — Bernama