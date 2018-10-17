These are TripAdvisor’s best pizza cities in the US 2018

New York has been named America's pizza capital. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, October 17 — Along with being the ‘Big Apple,’ New York can now claim bragging rights to being the pizza capital of America.

That’s according to online travel site TripAdvisor which released its latest ranking of the top US pizza cities for grabbing the perfect slice.

This year, New York has the leading edge over friendly pizza rival Chicago, which placed second on the list followed by Las Vegas, San Francisco and Orlando.

While New York may top the best pizza cities list, the title of best pizzeria in America goes to Regina Pizzeria in Boston, where TripAdvisor diners raved about the chewy, thin crust and fresh tomato sauce reminiscent of authentic pizza pies in Naples.

Their signature slice?

The Giambotta, which comes loaded with pepperoni, Regina sausage, salami, mushrooms, peppers, onions, basil and mozzarella cheese.

Here are the top 10 US pizza cities 2018

1. New York City, New York

2. Chicago, Illinois

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

4. San Francisco, California

5. Orlando, Florida

6. Seattle, Washington

7. Boston, Massachusetts

8. San Diego, California

9. Atlanta, Georgia

10. Washington, DC

Top 10 US pizza restaurants:

1. Regina Pizzeria - Boston, Massachusetts

2. Bleecker Street Pizza - New York City, New York

3. Modern Apizza - New Haven, Connecticut

4. Home Slice Pizza - Austin, Texas

5. Moose’s Tooth Pub and Pizzeria - Anchorage, Alaska

6. Juliana’s Pizza - Brooklyn, New York

7. Five Points Pizza - Nashville, Tennessee

8. Joey’s House of Pizza - Nashville, Tennessee

9. Andolini’s Pizzeria - Tulsa, Oklahoma

10. Duetto Pizza and Gelato - Key West, Florida. — AFP-Relaxnews