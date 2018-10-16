Body found caught in rubbish trap in Sungai Kandis

SHAH ALAM, Oct 16 — The body of a man was found caught in a rubbish trap at Sungai Kandis in Section 36 here yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Management Branch chief, Alimaddia Bukri said a worker clearing the trap contacted the police after finding the body at about 12.30pm.

“We sought the assistance of the fire department to retrieve and hand over the body to the police,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Baharuddin Mat Taib, when contacted, said the body had been taken to the Shah Alam Hospital and investigations would be conducted to determine if the body is that of the missing motorcyclist who went missing after the fatal accident at KM14.5 of the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) on Friday. — Bernama