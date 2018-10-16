‘A Confession’: Martin Freeman and Imelda Staunton to lead crime drama

Martin Freeman has moved on TV after starring roles in film. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 — The Martin Freeman projects keep coming. After having announced a co-starring role with Daisy Haggard in FX series Breeders, the Fargo, The Hobbit and Black Panther actor is taking a leading part in six-part British drama A Confession.

From the co-writer behind four-time Oscar nominee Philomena comes A Confession, based on the true story of a senior police officer on the hunt of a murderer.

His questioning of the prime suspect led to the discovery of not only the missing 22-year-old woman’s body, but also another woman’s body from years before.

Even so, a serious breach of police protocol threatened to put the double-murder conviction in jeopardy.

With Freeman in place as the investigating officer, Staunton is to play the mother of the girl who had vanished nearly a decade prior.

She received nominations for an Oscar and Golden Globe and won a BAFTA Award for her performance in Vera Drake.

More recently, she has been involved in the Maleficent and Paddington films, and has a role in the 2019 Downton Abbey film.

Joe Absolom of British village comedy Doc Martin is to play the taxi driver suspect, with Charlie Cooper of country life comedy This Country and Siobhan Finneran of Downton Abbey play the first missing woman’s boyfriend and mother respectively.

The ITV project is being directed by Paul Andrew Williams of Broadchurch Season 3 ahead of a planned 2019 broadcast. — AFP-Relaxnews