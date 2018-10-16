iOS update spreads cream cheese on the bagel emoji

Apple is bringing more than 70 new emoji to iPhone with iOS 12.1 including a bagel, seen here in its non-updated form. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 16 — It's about time that Apple's bagel emoji got a filling: after a series of complaints the latest iOS 12.1 beta update brings cream cheese to the baked good.

Chief Emoji Officer of Emojipedia, Jeremy Burge, noted on his Twitter Monday and later more thoroughly in an Emojipedia blog post that, with Apple's newest OS, the plain-Jane dry-looking bagel emoji was completely re-baked and freshly served in beta 4.

The beta version of iOS 12.1 will bring over 70 new emoji to users but a preview had many people worried with a bagel impostor taken as an insult to numerous bagel fanatics. But the issue appears to have been addressed with a reinvented, fluffy, cream cheesy bagel that will come out with the final release of the operating system. In fact, Burge goes on to question where this image even came from. The bagel and cream cheese look so scrumptious that perhaps Apple just went ahead and took a pic of a flawless bagel — the doughy, golden finish is almost too convincing.

did...did someone take a photo of a bagel? This is very detailed. pic.twitter.com/lhfWknBgIs — Jeremy Burge 🐥 (@jeremyburge) October 15, 2018

Along with the new and improved bagel emoji coming to our keyboards October 23 with iOS 12.1 is an orange ball of yarn, a delectable rainbow sprinkled cupcake, and a detached molar just to name a few. — AFP-Relaxnews