Samuel L. Jackson will host slavery documentary series

Samuel L. Jackson will host 'Enslaved'. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 — The American actor, Samuel L. Jackson, will host a six-episode documentary series called Enslaved, charting the history of slavery, according to a news release from Fremantle, which has secured global rights to the show. Directed by Simcha Jacobovici, the documentary makes use of underwater archeology to tell its harrowing story.

For me, this is much more than a TV series, Samuel L. Jackson said in a statement. For me, ‘Enslaved’ is an attempt to give a voice to the millions whose voices were silenced.

The documentary will be helmed by the Emmy-Award-winning Canadian director, Simcha Jacobovici, and produced by Felix Golubev and Ric Bienstock, with Samuel L. Jackson on the executive production team.

Jens Richter, CEO, International at Fremantle, said: Fremantle has been working with the best international producers to curate the highest quality factual programming, and Enslaved is a remarkable addition to our non-scripted slate. Hosted by the inimitable Samuel L. Jackson, this transformative, moving series exposes the shocking realities of slavery, retracing the traumatic journey they endured which began 400 years ago.

Enslaved will reportedly be timed to mark 400 years since the first African was brought to the New World as a slave, although no exact date for screening has yet been announced.

As well as this documentary series, Samuel L. Jackson has several movie projects in the pipeline. The American actor will notably reprise the role of Nick Fury in Captain Marvel, out March 8, 2019, in the US, and in Spider-Man: Far From Home, in US theatrds July 5, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews