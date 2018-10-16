Dr Wan Azizah to lead Malaysia delegation to 12th Asem summit in Brussels

Dr Wan Azizah’s packed itinerary will begin Thursday. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 — Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is scheduled to arrive here tomorrow to lead the Malaysian delegation to the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (Asem) summit from October 18 to 19.

The Asem summit will bring together heads of state or governments of 51 European and Asian countries, representatives of the European Union and the Secretary General of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean).

Themed “Europe and Asia: global partners for global challenges”, leaders will seek to strengthen dialogue and cooperation between the two continents on a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, connectivity, sustainable development and climate, as well as security challenges such as terrorism, non-proliferation, cyber-security and irregular migration.

European Council President, Donald Tusk will chair the summit. European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker will also represent the EU at the summit.

Wisma Putra in a statement said Dr Wan Azizah is scheduled to deliver National statement at the second plenary session of the 12th Asem Summit on topic “Reinforcing the multilateral system: Advancing the Asem partnership on global challenges” where she is expecting to touch the subjects such as climate change, education, gender equality and women empowerment.

Prior to that, Dr Wan Azizah’s tight itinerary will begin Thursday as is scheduled to call on his Belgium counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister Jan Jambon, who also the Minister of Security and Home Affairs of Belgium, at his office at Westraat, Brussels, to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Dr Wan Azizah will be joining other leaders at the opening ceremony of the summit, session with the stakeholders and moments with the non-European Union (EU) Heads of Delegation, and attending a Gala Dinner hosted by Official Motorcade at the Royal Museums of Art and History.

A packed schedule awaits Dr Wan Azizah on the last day (Friday) in which she is expected to attend two plenary sessions of the summit under the titles of “Building the Future Together: Promoting Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Connectivity” and “Reinforcing the multilateral system: advancing the Asem partnership on global challenges” (where she will deliver her speech).

Dr Wan Azizah is also scheduled to have bilateral meeting with the Netherlands’s Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

She is expected to receive a courtesy call from the Malaysia participant of the 3rd ASEF Young Leaders Summit (ASEFYLS3) here from October 15-19 on the theme of “Ethical Leadership”.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also women, family and community development minister, is expected to conclude his trip to Brussels after hosting a dinner for Malaysian diaspora at the summit.

She would be accompanied throughout the summit by Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Ambassador of Malaysia to Belgium and Head of Mission of Malaysia to the European Union Datuk Hasnudin Hamzah and spouse, Deputy Secretary General of Multilateral Affairs Datuk Kennedy Jawan, Advisor to Deputy Prime Minister Prof. Rozhan Othman and senior Malaysian government officials.

The Asem member nations represent 60 per cent of the world’s population, contribute to 55 per cent of global trade, 65 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP) and 75 per cent of global tourism. — Bernama