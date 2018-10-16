IGP: Police personnel to tie the knot in mass wedding

PDRM in collaboration with Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad will organise a mass wedding for police officers and staff in December. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in collaboration with Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad will organise a mass wedding for police officers and staff in December.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police took up the offer from the bank’s chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Redza Shah Abdul Wahid to finance the mass marriage solemnisation ceremony.

He said for the time being, the offer would be opened to 50 couples who were getting married for the first time.

“We are grateful for this corporate social responsibility programme (CSR) and will be making an announcement on the offer to the staff soon,” he told a press conference after witnessing the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad and Malaysian Peace Foundation here today.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad was represented by Mohd Redza Shah while the foundation was represented by its deputy chairman Tan Sri Hussin Ismail. — Bernama