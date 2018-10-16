Hishamuddin Rais gives statement over blog post

Hishamuddin took about 40 minutes to have his statement recorded after arriving at the Sentul district police headquarters this afternoon. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Police today recorded a statement from social activist Hishamuddin Rais regarding a police report lodged against him in connection with an article involving a politician uploaded on his blog, on September 18.

Hishamuddin took about 40 minutes to have his statement recorded after arriving at the Sentul district police headquarters at 2.30pm, accompanied by his lawyer Zaid Malek.

“During the process, I answered all the questions about the article uploaded on my blog, however questions related to the case investigation I will only answer in court.

“I am ready to continue to cooperate on this case,” he told reporters when met at the Sentul police headquarters right after giving the statement.

The article uploaded on his blog, tukartiub.blogspot.com, urged Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Cabinet ministers and chairman of the Government Advisory Council Tun Daim Zainuddin to set up a royal commission to investigate the irregularities and abuse of power of a current politician leading a government-linked company.

Meanwhile, his lawyer Zaid Malek said his client was investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation.

In addition, Zaid also disagreed with the police investigation conducted for alleged defamation.

According to him, the complainant only lodged a police report through a staff.

“Actually, the complainant should file a defamation suit first than only investigations can be carried out by the police for defamation,” Zaid explained. — Bernama