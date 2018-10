Muslims break fast during the holy month of Ramadan at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur June 17, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The Dataran Merdeka field will be closed from October 24 to August 2 next year for the construction of phase one of the River of Life project.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Corporate Planning Department director Khairul Azmir Ahmad in a statement today advised motorists and passerby to be alert and exercise caution when passing the area. — Reuters