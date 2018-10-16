Fitting tribute to KGNS legacy

KGNS president Tengku Shamsul (fourth left) with his management committee after launching the logo of the club’s golden jubilee anniversary celebrations yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Oct 16 — Kelab Golf Negara Subang (KGNS) yesterday celebrated its 50th anniversary, with a re-affirmation of the heritage underlying its formation in 1968.

It was mooted by the country’s first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman to set up a club for members after Independence.

It was the brainchild of Tunku, the “main mover” behind the formation of KGNS 50 years ago, when he first floated the idea in 1963 for a premier golf club for the “new Malaysia”.

Today, also in the landscape of a new government being formed, the KGNS spirit of a new Malaysia comes back into play with a celebration of its formation 50 years ago.

It was the first golf club not built by our colonial masters.

KGNS president Tengku Datuk Shamsul Bahrin presided over the club’s celebration yesterday with the launch of a new logo and the club’s 50th anniversary plans.

KGNS anniversary activities will include a day of fun on Oct 21 for 150 orphans from five orphanages in the Klang Valley.

There will be two tournaments held — for club members on Oct 27 and on Oct 28 where invitations will be sent to VIP golfers together with reciprocal affiliated clubs (both local and overseas), followed by a gala dinner.

KGNS is in fact the first and the only golf club in the country opened and established by a prime minister of the country — and known as a truly “national” golf club.