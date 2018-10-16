Minister urges calm over temple demolition in Subang Jaya

P. Waytha Moorthy said his office is currently attempting to contact all the relevant parties involved. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Minister-in-the-Prime Minister’s Department Senator P. Waytha Moorthy urged the Malaysian Indian community to stay calm over the intended demolishment of the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ25 Subang Jaya near here.

He said his office is currently attempting to contact all the relevant parties involved to seek the truth so that they can find an amiable solution without resorting to unverified agitation.

“I urge the Malaysian Indian community to stay calm until we can investigate and reveal the truth.

“Although there are claims of a consent judgment, which I have had no sight of, on the relocation and compensation, there appears to be contradictory statements in the social media in pursuing a protest,” he said in a statement here today.

He said social media comments amongst the Indian community appear to be emotionally charged as there appears to be conflicting versions being viralled and creating unnecessary and unwarranted unrest among the community in the country. — Bernama