Two children killed while crossing road in Baram

MIRI, Oct 16 — A four-wheel-drive vehicle hit two children crossing Jalan Bakong-Lapok in Baram today, killing both of them.

Monica Ubong, three, and a relative Carin Tigang, 10, died of serious head and internal injuries as they were rushed to the Beluru Clinic, said Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu.

The accident occurred at 10.35am as the vehicle was travelling from Bakong to Lapok, he said in a statement this evening.

The 28-year-old driver of the vehicle was unhurt, he added. — Bernama