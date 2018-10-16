DPM: Malaysia has sent RM1.5m aid to Indonesian quake victims

A resident walks in an area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The government has channelled RM1.5 million in aid to assist the victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi, and Lombok in Indonesia, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She also said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NADMA) has raised RM5.4 million from the public and corporate organisations to be channelled to the victims of the tragedy.

“The contributions are really helpful because they (victims) have to search for other victims, rebuild their families and ward off diseases such as malaria,” she said to reporters at the Parliament lobby.

Dr Wan Azizah said Indonesia is most appreciative of the contribution from the government and people of Malaysia.

Earlier, she received a contribution of RM315,000 from the Johor government for the Indonesian victims. The aid was handed over by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian.

Osman said it is hoped that the contribution will help the victims to get on with their lives.

“The amount is not big. It is a gesture of sympathy from a neighbouring country,” he said.

An earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale and a tsunami struck Sulawesi on September 28, claiming over 2,000 lives and displacing more than 30,000 people.

On August 19, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked Lombok. — Bernama