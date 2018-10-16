Winamp to return as all-in-one music app!

The idea is to resurrect Winamp for mobile, with an app offering users access to all their audio in one place. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 16 — Winamp is back. The legendary media player, poplar with users in the late 1990s and early 2000s, is expected to return in the form of a new mobile application bringing together all of a user's music, streaming services and podcasts, according to the website TechCrunch.

Bought by the Belgian company Radionomy in 2014 — in which Vivendi now has a majority stake — Winamp still exists as a desktop media player for PC and Mac. However, an old mobile version for Android has been long abandoned. Now, the idea is to resurrect Winamp for mobile, with an app offering users access to all their audio in one place, from music files stored on their smartphone to music from streaming sites, as well as internet radio stations and podcasts.

The app is expected to land for Android and iOS sometime in 2019. In the meantime, the Winamp chiefs will need to negotiate with streaming services for permission to integrate their offerings directly into the future application. This will be crucial to the comeback if Winamp hopes to return with an original application with strong added value.

More on Winamp: winamp.com — AFP-Relaxnews